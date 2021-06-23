Cycling-UCI suspends Doltcini-Van Eyck's Bracke for three years for sexual harassment

June 23 (Reuters) - World cycling's governing body (UCI) has suspended Marc Bracke, the women's team manager of Belgian outfit Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport, for three years for sexual harassment following allegations made by several riders.

The UCI opened an investigation in March 2020 after the allegations by American Sara Youmans and Canadian Maggie Coles-Lyster of the women's second division team were reported by French newspaper Le Monde.

After finding that he had violated its code of ethics the UCI began disciplinary proceedings against Bracke in October.

The French newspaper said that Youmans alleged Bracke acted inappropriately during a contract negotiation in 2019.

"The Disciplinary Commission confirmed the Ethics Commission's analysis that Mr Bracke's conduct constituted sexual harassment according to article 6.4 of the UCI Code of Ethics and article 2.3 of Appendix 1," the UCI said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Disciplinary Commission has therefore ordered the suspension of Mr Bracke from any role in cycling with immediate effect for a period of three years."

The UCI added that Bracke must take part in a harassment awareness programme delivered by a recognised professional institution as an additional measure and to stand a chance of being granted a new licence after his suspension ends.

Bracke has previously denied any wrongdoing and the team said in a statement he had not been heard in the case and that it was "not a fair trial".

"For that reason Marc Bracke will appeal at CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport," the team said.

