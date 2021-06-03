Cycling-UCI confirms women's Tour de France to return in 2022

Cycling's world governing body said on Thursday the women's Tour de France will return in 2022 after a 33-year absence and will be held after the men's event.

The race, which was previously held from 1984 to 1989, will take place from July 24-31, starting on the final day of the men's tour.

Giro d'Italia Donne also returns to the women's WorldTour calendar after it was downgraded to a second tier event for failing to comply with TV broadcast regulations.

The Women's Tour, held in Britain, will return to its usual summer slot in 2022, running from June 6-11, after the 2021 edition was postponed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

