Cycling-Thomas unsure of Tour de France return, says 'nothing to prove'

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Geraint Thomas said he is undecided over whether he will be competing at next year's Tour de France, adding that he has nothing left to prove after finishing third in this year's edition of the race.

The 36-year-old's podium finish in July marked a turnaround in fortunes for him after he was left thinking he had "done something wrong in a previous life" following crashes at the Tokyo Olympics and Tour de France in 2021.

"We have to sit down and work out what I want to do, it could be my last year as well. I want to make the most of it," Thomas, who won the Tour de France in 2018, told Cycling News in an interview published on Wednesday.

"I don't even know if I will do the Tour to be honest, maybe the Giro. It's all up in the air, really. I wouldn't mind doing something different.

"When I won the Tour, it was nice to come back the next year to show it was not a fluke. And it was nice to come back this year as well, when people thought I was done. Now I feel like I have nothing else to prove."

The Welshman, whose contract with INEOS Grenadiers runs out in 2023, added that he would discuss his future with his wife before making a decision.

"She's keen for me to carry on. We've got our son settled in a school in France and we're happy," Thomas added. "It's more about how I feel. I still enjoy the racing and the training, the main thing is the time away from home.

"It would be nice to do something new, but I'm not also wishing it to go away quicker."

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

