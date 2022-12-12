Cycling-Thomas to compete in 2023 Giro d'Italia

December 12, 2022

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Geraint Thomas has enjoyed little luck at the Giro d'Italia but the Welshman said on social media he is gearing up for another go at next year's Grand Tour.

Thomas, who won the 2018 Tour de France, pulled out of the Giro in 2020 after suffering a hip fracture in a crash. Three years earlier his race came to an end after he damaged his shoulder in a pile-up involving a police motorbike.

The 2023 Giro will be held from May 6-28.

INEOS Grenadiers rider Thomas, 36, finished third in the Tour de France this year.

