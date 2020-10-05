US Markets

Cycling-Thomas sunk, Yates dropped in Giro d'Italia stage three

Julien Pretot Reuters
Geraint Thomas's Giro d'Italia challenge was effectively over before the first climb after the Ineos-Grenadiers rider was dropped during the third stage following an early crash on Monday.

Britain's 2018 Tour de France champion hit the ground in the neutral zone before the start and he lost touch with the main pack ahead of the final ascent to Mount Etna, a 18.8km effort at an average gradient of 6.6%.

Thomas ended the 150km stage some 12 minutes behind stage winner Jonathan Caceido of Ecuador, who crossed the line 51 seconds ahead of overall contenders Jakob Fuglsang and twice winner Vincenzo Nibali, and 39 seconds before Dutch challenger Wilco Keldermann.

On a bad day for British riders, Simon Yates of the Mitchelton-Scott team was dropped about nine kilometres from the finish, losing 3:31 to the other leading overall contenders.

Portugal's Joao Almeida took the overall leader's Maglia Rosa.

