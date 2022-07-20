Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

By Julien Pretot

PEYRAGUDES, France, July 20 (Reuters) - Geraint Thomas was left dumbfounded by the performances of Tadej Pogacar's team mates on the 17th stage of the Tour de France after the 2018 champion lost further ground on the defending champion and overall leader Jonas Vingegaard on Wednesday.

Thomas, third overall, was dropped in the final climb as UAE Emirates rider Brandon McNulty set a devilish pace on the 8-km ascent at 7.8% to Peyragudes.

The Briton limited the damage and lost 2:07 to stage winner Pogacar and Vingegaard, but cemented his third place in the general classification.

"I didn't quite feel as light on the pedals as I have been earlier on the race," said Thomas, who now trails Dane Vingegaard by four minutes and 56 seconds.

"I made the call not to go into the red to save the legs a little bit and ride a solid pace up to the top."

Before McNulty, it was Mikkel Bjerg's acceleration that stretched the bunch to a thin, fragile line.

Asked about Bjerg's and McNulty's rides, Thomas said: "I really did not expect that, especially from Bjerg. He put a hell of a shift for the rider he is. It's cracking me actually.

"Fair play to both of them. And whatever they had for breakfast."

Thursday's 18th stage is a gruelling trek in the Pyrenees with a mountaintop finish at Hautacam.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

