Cycling-This year's Tour of Spain will not start in the Netherlands - organisers

April 29 (Reuters) - This year's Tour of Spain will not start in the Netherlands as planned because of the coronavirus crisis, organisers said on Wednesday.

The race was due to start from Utrecht on Aug. 14 but the International Cycling Union suspended competitive racing until Aug. 1 and said the Tour de France, initially due to be held in July, had been postponed to Aug. 29-Sept 20.

This left no room for the Vuelta at the expected dates and the UCI is due to unveil a revised calendar.

