Cycling-Spanish cyclist Juan Pujalte dies at age 18

February 29, 2024 — 11:06 pm EST

Written by Shifa Jahan for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - Spanish cyclist Juan Pujalte, 18, has died after being involved in a fatal accident, his team Valverde said on Thursday.

According to Spanish media reports, the accident took place near Escombreras, in Cartagena, while the teenager was training. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

"Broken by grief, we regret to confirm the death of our team mate Juan Pujalte" Valverde said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"Juan's smile, his happiness and his passion for life and cycling will be present in our hearts every day. Our thoughts are with your family, friends and your team. Rest in peace, Juan."

The Cycling Federation of the Region of Murcia (FCRM) said: "We have to report the death by accident of Juan Pujalte Martinez, member of the Murcia cycling team. The great cycling family will miss you...

"Juan was a member of the Murcia Cycling national team and was part of the team that won the Spanish Junior Championships in Cartagena."

