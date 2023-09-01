Cycling-Soupe surprise winner of Vuelta stage seven

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Geoffrey Soupe came out on top in the predicted sprint finish to win a crash-ridden stage seven of the Vuelta a Espana on Friday.

The French Total Energies rider sped down the left into the final corner with 300 metres to go before outsprinting Orluis Aular and Edward Theuns, with Australian Kaden Groves finishing in fifth place as he tried to win his third stage of the tour.

