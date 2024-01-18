Cycling-Snow business on two wheels with world titles up for grabs

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Hurtling down an icy Alpine slope on two wheels rather than two skis might sound like madness but next month in France the first UCI Snow Bike World Championships will showcase the best riders in the extreme cycling event.

Two formats -- super-G and dual slalom -- both inspired by Alpine ski racing are scheduled for the resort of Chatel on Feb. 10 and 11 with the action set to be fast and furious.

Competitors are advised to compete on downhill mountain bikes with studded tyres for extra grip, although the UCI said that is not mandatory.

While it is the first time cycling's world governing body has staged a world championships in the discipline with the iconic rainbow jerseys up for grabs, the sport is not new.

"It's about technique, analysing the snow, reflection and strategy. It's going to be incredible," Cedric Gracia, a French extreme mountain bike champion and ambassador for the forthcoming championships, said.

The super-G races will take place on a 1.9km piste with a vertical drop of 600 metres with riders working their way through gates as in ski racing with the best time the winner.

The dual slalom, likened to parallel slalom in snowboard and Alpine skiing, is on a shorter course with a 155m drop with riders racing head-to-head in a series of knockout rounds.

French snow bike champion Pierre Thevenard will be competing on his home slopes and believes the fact there are world titles at stake will elevate the profile of the sport.

"The competition will be tough. The winner of the super-G won't necessarily win the dual slalom, which is a little bit slower but really technical," he said.

"Racing two at a time can be destabilising, with pressure right to the end. For the spectators it will be a real show."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

