Cycling-Senechal replaces COVID-hit Declercq in Quick Step Tour squad

French champion Florian Senechal has been included in Quick Step Alpha Vinyl's Tour de France squad after Tim Declercq tested positive for COVID-19, the Belgian outfit said on Tuesday.

"We are sorry to announce that Tim Declercq has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not take part in this year's Tour de France," the team said in a statement.

Briton Mark Cavendish remains the most notable omission from the squad.

The Tour starts in Copenhagen on Friday.

