Cycling-Roglic conquers Angliru to win Vuelta stage 17

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

September 13, 2023 — 11:27 am EDT

Written by Trevor Stynes for Reuters ->

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Primoz Roglic pipped team mate Jonas Vingegaard after climbing the infamous Angliru, to win stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana, as Sepp Kuss in third place hangs on grimly to the leader's jersey.

The Jumbo Visma team had it all their own way on the final part of the gruelling climb to the finish. With Kuss, the overall leader struggling, it was left to Vingegaard and Roglic to battle for the stage win.

A 124.5 kilometre ride through Asturias finishing at the Angliru, with two category one climbs before reaching the mighty summit, was dominated by Remco Evenepoel, last year's Vuelta winner, before the Belgian ran out of steam.

Roglic crossed the finish line in three hours, 15 minutes and 56 seconds.

Kuss held a 29-second lead over Vingegaard but that has now been cut to just eight seconds by the American's team mate.

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Trevor.Stynes@thomsonreuters.com;))

US Markets
Reuters
