Cycling-Roglic conceding leader's jersey will help team mates save energy - Gesink

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Primoz Roglic relinquished the leader's red jersey after stage five of the Vuelta a Espana but the Slovenian's Jumbo-Visma team mate, Robert Gesink, said it would relieve the team's workload in coming stages of the season's final Grand Tour.

Rudy Molard seized the overall lead after a hilly 187.2-km ride from Irun to Bilbao on Wednesday, as defending champion Roglic finished back in the peloton.

"It brings a lot of extra obligations. I know that from my own experience," said Gesink, who has twice finished in sixth place at the Vuelta a Espana.

"To wear the leader's jersey is an honour. However, you won't have much time to celebrate because of your podium duties and interviews with the media. The Vuelta lasts three weeks. It's important to have the red jersey on the last day.

"We controlled the race ... In this regard, our group is more than capable. We can save energy in the coming days because we no longer have the leader's jersey. Even though we have to stay sharp to control the classification."

Roglic remains the favourite to claim overall victory and become the first rider to win the Vuelta a Espana four times in a row.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.