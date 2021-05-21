Cycling-Riders delay start in Andalusia over safety concerns

May 21 (Reuters) - Riders in the Vuelta a Andalucia delayed the start of Friday's 183km fourth stage from Baza to Cullar Vega in protest at race organisers Deporinter over issues including safety.

In a statement released by the Professional Cyclists' Association (CPA), road conditions, rider safety, welfare and stage transfers were all cited as sub-standard.

"The riders will delay the start of today's stage by a few minutes to protest against the lack of attention that has been given to their safety requests at the race," the statement read.

"The riders protest against the choice of routes, gravel descents and large potholes, which in yesterday's (Thursday's) stage put their safety and well-being in serious danger."

(Reporting by Joseph Walker Editing by Toby Davis)

