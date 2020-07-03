US Markets

Cycling-Quintana hit by car during training, sustains possible knee injury

Contributor
Julien Pretot Reuters
Published

Former Giro d'Italia winner Nairo Quintana has been hit by a car during training in Colombia and went to a hospital with a possible knee injury, his Arkea-Samsic team said on Friday.

"Nairo Quintana has been hit by a vehicle during training, we will give you more information about his condition as soon as possible," the French outfit said in a statement.

The 30-year-old Colombian, who won the Giro in 2014, the Vuelta in 2016 and twice finished runner-up on the Tour de France, went to a hospital for some checks.

His team manager Emmanuel Hubert told French sports daily L'Equipe that Quintana's knee hit the ground.

He is scheduled to resume racing at the Tour de l'Ain on Aug. 7.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

