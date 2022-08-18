US Markets

Cycling-Quintana denies using banned substance after Tour disqualification

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

Nairo Quintana has denied using the banned substance tramadol after the Colombian rider was stripped of his sixth-place finish at this year's Tour de France by cycling's governing body (UCI) on Wednesday.

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Nairo Quintana has denied using the banned substance tramadol after the Colombian rider was stripped of his sixth-place finish at this year's Tour de France by cycling's governing body (UCI) on Wednesday.

The pain medication is prohibited under UCI Medical Rules and banned only in competition. Its usage does not qualify as an anti-doping violation.

"I have learned with surprise of the UCI's announcement of an infraction for the use of tramadol. I am totally unaware of the use of this substance, and I deny having used it in my career," Quintana said in a statement on Twitter.

"With my team of lawyers, we are exhausting all the processes for my defence."

Quintana, a former Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana winner, can appeal the verdict within the next 10 days but is free to compete in future races.

The Arkea-Samsic rider added that he intended to participate in this year's Vuelta, which begins on Friday.

"I also want to confirm that I will stay at the Vuelta, get on my bike and give the best of my ability for my team, for my country and for my supporters," the 32-year-old said.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Dhruv.Munjal@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9818291916;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular