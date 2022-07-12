Cycling-Pogacar's team down to six after Bennett out of Tour with COVID-19

By Julien Pretot

MORZINE, France, July 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand's George Bennett became the second team mate of defending champion Tadej Pogacar to leave the race after a positive COVID-19 test, his UAE Emirates team said on Tuesday.

"On Monday he was tested as per internal protocols of the team and returned a positive result. This was confirmed with a PCR test," UAE said in a statement.

"Therefore he will not start today," team doctor Adrian Rotunno said.

Last Saturday, Vegard Stake Laengen also pulled out with COVID-19, which means that Pogacar's team are now down to six riders going into a gruelling week in the Alps.

Pogacar leads the overall standings, 39 seconds ahead of Dane Jonas Vingegaard.

Tuesday's 10th stage is a 148-km mountain trek to Megeve.

Earlier on Tuesday, Australian Luke Durbridge was also pulled out after testing positive for COVID-19, his Bike Exchange-Jayco team said.

"Unfortunately Luke Durbridge has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. Durbridge has very mild symptoms & will not start today’s stage 10," the Australian outfit said in a statement.

Bennett is the fifth rider to leave the race with a positive COVID-19 test since the start on July 1.

All riders had been tested on Sunday night and all tests had returned negative.

Last year, if two members of a team tested positive for COVID the whole outfit would be sent packing, which is not the case in this edition.

Whether a rider who tests positive can stay in the race is decided following a meeting between race, International Cycling Union (UCI) and team doctors, depending on the rider's viral load.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christian Radnedge)

