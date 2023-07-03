News & Insights

Cycling-Philipsen wins Tour de France stage three, Yates retains yellow

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

July 03, 2023 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by Julien Pretot for Reuters ->

BAYONNE, France, July 3 (Reuters) - Belgian Jasper Philipsen of the Alpecin-Deceuninck team won the third stage of the Tour de France, a 193.5-km ride from Amorebieta Etxano, Spain, on Monday.

German Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) was second and Australian Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny) finished third.

Briton Adam Yates retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

