MOULINS, France, July 12 (Reuters) - Belgian Jasper Philipsen won the 11th stage of the Tour de France, a 180-km ride from Clermont Ferrand on Wednesday.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.