Cycling-Pedersen wins Tour de France stage 13, Vingegaard retains overall lead

Julien Pretot Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

SAINT ETIENNE, France, July 15 (Reuters) - Mads Pedersen of Denmark won the 13th stage of the Tour de France, a 193-km ride from Le Bourg d'Oisans on Friday.

The 2019 world champion won a three-man sprint from the day's breakaway to beat Britain's Fred Wright and Canadian Hugo Houle, who were second and third, respectively.

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

