Cycling-Paret-Peintre wins stage four of Giro d'Italia, Leknessund takes lead

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

May 09, 2023 — 11:25 am EDT

Written by Aadi Nair for Reuters ->

May 9 (Reuters) - AG2R Citroen rider Aurelien Paret-Peintre dug deep and launched a late attack to win stage four of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday, while Andreas Leknessund seized the leader's maglia rosa jersey from Remco Evenepoel.

After an action-packed start to the stage, a seven-man group engineered a breakaway at the 79-km mark and gradually built a lead which was over five minutes at one point of the 175-km ride from Venosa to Lago Laceno.

The duo of Paret-Peintre and Leknessund (Team DSM) opened up a gap on the group on a steep climb close to the finish.

Wednesday's stage five is a 171-km ride from Atripalda to Salerno, featuring numerous climbs before a flat finish.

