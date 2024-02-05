Cycling-More than 50 athletes to ride in first Snow Bike World Championships

By the end of January, 43 men and seven women from eight countries were already on the entry list, the UCI said, including Great Britain's two-time downhill World Champion Danny Hart (2011, 2016) and French snow bike champion Pierre Thevenard.

The final list of participants will be confirmed on Feb. 9.

