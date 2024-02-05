News & Insights

Culture

Cycling-More than 50 athletes to ride in first Snow Bike World Championships

February 05, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

Written by the end of January for Reuters ->

By the end of January, 43 men and seven women from eight countries were already on the entry list, the UCI said, including Great Britain's two-time downhill World Champion Danny Hart (2011, 2016) and French snow bike champion Pierre Thevenard.

The final list of participants will be confirmed on Feb. 9.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((anita.kobylinska@tr.com; +48 58 769 65 38;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Culture
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.