Cycling-Mitchelton-Scott team withdraw from Giro after positive COVID-19 tests

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Mitchelton-Scott team withdrew from the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday after being notified of new positive COVID-19 results from a round of tests conducted over the weekend, race organisers RCS Sport said.

"Upon receiving the results, Mitchelton-Scott immediately withdrew its team from the race and will focus on the health of its riders and staff and their safe movement to areas of quarantine," RCS said in a statement.

Mitchelton-Scott rider Simon Yates withdrew from the race on Saturday after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

