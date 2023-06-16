News & Insights

Cycling-Mader dies after ravine crash on Tour de Suisse

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

June 16, 2023 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by Rohith Nair for Reuters ->

June 16 (Reuters) - Swiss rider Gino Mader has died after crashing into a ravine on the descent towards the finish line in Thursday's stage five of the Tour de Suisse, his team Bahrain Victorious said on Friday.

"Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino couldn't make it through this, his final and biggest challenge, and at 11:30 a.m. we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team," the team said.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/RohithNair))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.