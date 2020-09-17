US Markets

Cycling-Kwiatkowski wins Tour de France 18th stage, Roglic retains yellow

Julien Pretot Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STUART FRANKLIN

LA ROCHE SUR FORON, France, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski won the 18th stage of the Tour de France, a 175-km ride from Meribel on Thursday.

His Ineos-Grenadiers team mate, Richard Carapaz of Ecuador, finished second and Belgian Wout van Aert took third place.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

