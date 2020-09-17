Cycling-Kwiatkowski wins Tour de France 18th stage, Roglic retains yellow
LA ROCHE SUR FORON, France, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski won the 18th stage of the Tour de France, a 175-km ride from Meribel on Thursday.
His Ineos-Grenadiers team mate, Richard Carapaz of Ecuador, finished second and Belgian Wout van Aert took third place.
Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Chopra)
