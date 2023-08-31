News & Insights

US Markets

Cycling-Kuss wins Vuelta stage six, Martinez snatches red jersey

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

August 31, 2023 — 11:47 am EDT

Written by Martyn Herman for Reuters ->

Aug 31 (Reuters) - American Sepp Kuss won a ferocious sixth stage of the Vuelta a Espana on a superb day for the Jumbo Visma team as defending champion Remco Evenepoel surrendered the red jersey on Thursday.

Kuss attacked from sizeable lead group on the brutal climb to the Observatorio Astrofisico de Javalambre at the end of the 183km ride from La Vall D'Aixo and blasted to victory.

France's Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) finished 26 seconds back from Kuss in second place to move into the overall leader's red jersey.

Back down the road Jumbo Visma's race favourites Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard took the chance to attack Evenepoel on the steep final slopes, finishing 30 seconds ahead of the Belgian who dug deep to limit his losses.

Belgium's Evenepoel had said before the stage that he would be happy to give up the red jersey on the stage, but what he did not want to do was lose time to his GC rivals.

An unpredictable stage saw a huge breakaway group featuring multiple riders from the powerhouse teams with several close enough on the overall standings to take the red jersey.

The race splintered on the 11.9km climb to the finish featuring gradients of up to 16%, but Kuss roared up towards the summit to grab a victory that took the limelight away from his Jumbo Visma team mates Roglic and Vingegaard.

"It was an incredibly hard stage and we wanted to try and go in the break," Kuss said. "The whole day I felt super good and was just thinking about when to go."

While Kuss is ostensibly working for his two illustrious team mates, he now finds himself in second place overall, only eight seconds behind Martinez.

Spain's Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) is third overall, 51 seconds off the lead, after finishing fifth on the stage.

Evenepoel has dropped to ninth, two minutes 47 seconds behind Martinez but of more concern will that he now leads Tour de France winner Vingegaard by only five seconds and Roglic by 11 seconds with some massive mountain days ahead.

"If this was a bad day then it's okay," Evenepoel said. "I started to feel a bit heavy-legged but let's hope this is one of the worst days for me."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)

((martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933; Reuters Messaging: martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.