Cycling-Italian Colbrelli in hospital after collapse in Volta a Catalunya

March 21 (Reuters) - Italian rider Sonny Colbrelli was taken to hospital after collapsing at the end of the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya on Monday, his team Bahrain Victorious said.

Colbrelli, 31, was edged out by Australian Michael Matthews in a tight finish and fell to the ground after crossing the line. Reports said medics performed CPR at the scene.

"Following the sprint on Stage 1 of @VoltaCatalunya, @sonnycolbrelli fell unconscious. He underwent further medical assistance, and he was in stable condition upon being taken into an ambulance to Hospital Universitari de Girona to investigate his condition further," the team said in a statement on Twitter.

"Team Bahrain Victorious would like to thank the organisers @VoltaCatalunya and the medical teams for their support and assistance. Further updates will follow."

In October, Colbrelli became the first Italian to win the Paris-Roubaix Monument classic in 22 years, which came a month after he claimed the European road race title.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Dhruv.Munjal@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9818291916;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.