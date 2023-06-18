News & Insights

US Markets

Cycling-Ineos rider Sheffield out of hospital after fatal Tour de Suisse crash

June 18, 2023 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by Aadi Nair and India for Reuters ->

June 18 (Reuters) - American rider Magnus Sheffield has been discharged from hospital after crashing at the Tour de Suisse on Thursday, his team Ineos Grenadiers said on Sunday.

Sheffield, who came off at the same part of Thursday's stage five as the crash that claimed the life of Swiss rider Gino Mader this week, was taken to hospital with concussion and soft tissue damage.

"He will now return home for a period of rest and recovery under the supervision of our medical team," Ineos Grenadiers said in a statement.

"The thoughts of our entire team remain with Gino Mader's family, friends and loved ones, as well as our colleagues at Team Bahrain Victorious at this time."

Mader's Bahrain Victorious team as well as Tudor Pro Cycling and Intermarche-Circus-Wanty all withdrew from the race in the wake of Thursday's crash.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.