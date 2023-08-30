Cycling-Groves wins second successive stage at Vuelta

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Kaden Groves won for the second day in succession as the Australian edged out Filippo Ganna to claim stage five of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday.

A relatively uneventful 186.5 km trek from Morella to Burriana ended in the predicted bunch sprint, with Alpecin-Deceuninck's Groves holding off a surging Ganna.

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel retained the overall leader's red jersey after finishing safely in the pack having picked up useful time bonuses on the last intermediate sprint.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alex Richardson)

