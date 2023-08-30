News & Insights

Cycling-Groves wins second successive stage at Vuelta

August 30, 2023 — 11:43 am EDT

Written by Martyn Herman for Reuters ->

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Kaden Groves won for the second day in succession as the Australian edged out Filippo Ganna to claim stage five of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday.

A relatively uneventful 186.5 km trek from Morella to Burriana ended in the predicted bunch sprint, with Alpecin-Deceuninck's Groves holding off a surging Ganna.

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel retained the overall leader's red jersey after finishing safely in the pack having picked up useful time bonuses on the last intermediate sprint.

