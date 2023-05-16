News & Insights

Cycling-Giro stage 13 shortened due to snow

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

May 16, 2023 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by Hritika Sharma for Reuters ->

May 16 (Reuters) - Giro d'Italia organisers have removed the race's highest climb and shortened Friday's 207km 13th stage to 199km due to snow and the risk of avalanches.

The 2,469m ascent up the Great St Bernard Pass was positioned as this year's Cima Coppi, the highest climb of the race.

Organisers said on Tuesday cyclists will instead ride through the tunnel during the route from Borgofranco d'Ivrea to Crans-Montana.

"Given the exceptional snowfall, and in the light of the avalanche danger, it is announced that the race will not pass over the Great St. Bernard Pass, but through the tunnel," organisers said in a statement.

"As a result of this change, the stage will have a length of 199 km... The meeting and start time remain unchanged."

The 2,304m Tre Cime di Lavaredo on stage 19 will now be the highest climb of this year's edition.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((hritika.sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.