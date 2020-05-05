Cycling-Giro d'Italia, Spanish Vuelta to be held in race-packed October

By Julien Pretot

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - Cycling's Giro d'Italia will start on Oct. 3 and the Spanish Vuelta will be held from Oct. 20, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Tuesday, as it published its heavily revised calendar in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

A number of the top one-day races will also be held in October, making for a frantic month of cycling following the pandemic that has brought almost all of world sport to a halt since March.

The Milan-San Remo race will be held on Aug. 8, Liege-Bastogne-Liege will run on Oct. 4, the Tour des Flandres on Oct. 18, Paris-Roubaix on Oct. 25 and the Tour of Lombardy on Oct. 31.

The UCI said on its website that the new calendar would give different types of riders the most opportunities for races within a short time frame.

"Alternating stage races and one-day races in August, which will enable the riders to gradually readapt to the rhythm of competition after three months of limited activity for some; the Tour de France, UCI Road World Championships, Giro d'Italia, Ardennes and Flanders events; and to close the season, the Vuelta Ciclista a España," it said.

The UCI last month said that the Tour de France would be held from Aug. 29-Sept. 20 after the governing body suspended elite racing until Aug. 1.

The Giro will be held over 23 days ending on Oct. 25, while the Vuelta is set to end on Nov. 8 after the first three stages due to be hosted in the Netherlands were cut from the programme by the organisers.

