Cycling-Girmay wins Giro stage 10 as Lopez retains pink jersey

PESCARA, Italy, May 17 (Reuters) - Biniam Girmay became the first rider from Eritrea to win a Grand Tour stage after coming through a packed group with an impressive sprint to claim stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday.

The Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert rider recovered from nearly missing a left turn with just over 6 km to go, fending off Mathieu van der Poel and finishing top in the 196-km ride from the coastal town of Pescara to Jesi.

Spaniard Juan Pedro Lopez retained his 12-second lead to hold on to the overall leader's "maglia rosa" pink jersey.

Wednesday's 11th stage is a flat route spanning 203km from Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.