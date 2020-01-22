Cycling-Froome set for return at UAE Tour next month

Chris Froome will make his competitive return to the peloton at next month's UAE Tour after a coming through a rigorous training block in the Canary Islands, the four-time Tour de France winner said on Wednesday.
