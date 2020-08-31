Cycling-Ewan claims Tour de France stage three, Alaphilippe retains overall lead

SISTERON, France, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Asutralian Caleb Ewan won the third stage of the Tour de France, a 198-km hilly ride along the Alpine foothills on Monday.

Ireland's Sam Bennett was second.

France's Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Tuesday's fourth stage is a 160.5-km effort from Sisteron to Orcieres-Merlette for the first summit finish of the race.

