Cycling-Ewan claims Tour de France stage three, Alaphilippe retains overall lead

Asutralian Caleb Ewan won the third stage of the Tour de France, a 198-km hilly ride along the Alpine foothills on Monday.

Ireland's Sam Bennett was second.

France's Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Tuesday's fourth stage is a 160.5-km effort from Sisteron to Orcieres-Merlette for the first summit finish of the race.

