Cycling-Evenepoel to make Tour de France debut in 2024

January 09, 2024 — 10:20 pm EST

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel will make his debut at the Tour de France this year, his Soudal-Quick Step team said.

Evenepoel, who won the 2022 Vuelta a Espana, claimed the road time trial title at the World Championships last year.

The 23-year-old was also forced to abandon the Giro d'Italia while wearing the overall leader's jersey due to a positive COVID-19 test.

"All that happened in 2023 is in the past now and all my focus is on this year," Evenepoel said on Tuesday. "I will race a lot in France in the coming weeks and I'm hoping for some more good results and a nice debut in Le Tour."

Evenepoel will begin his campaign at the Figueira Champions Classic in Portugal in February.

