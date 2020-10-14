Cycling-Demare sprints to fourth stage win at Giro

Frenchman Arnaud Demare claimed his fourth stage victory on this year's Giro d'Italia after a bunch sprint at the end of the 11th stage in Rimini on Wednesday.

The Groupama-FDJ rider was put to the front by his teammate and finished the job in style after a 182-km (113-mile) ride along the Adriatic coast from Porto Sant'Elpidio.

Triple world champion Peter Sagan ((Bora-Hansgrohe) was in the mix again after his win on Tuesday, but Demare edged out the Slovakian who had to be content with second place.

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quick Step) was third.

