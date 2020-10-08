Cycling-Demare makes it two stage wins on Giro d'Italia

French champion Arnaud Demare took his second victory in this year's Giro d'Italia when he claimed the sixth stage with an impressive last-gasp effort on Thursday.

The Groupama-FDJ rider, who won the fourth stage, stayed hidden in a reduced bunch after a short climb and launched his sprint some 100 metres from the line to win by a big margin.

Australian Michael Matthews was second with Italian Fabio Felline coming home third at the end of a 188-km ride from Castrovillari.

"It was amazing. The climb was really hard and I dropped a few positions down in the bunch but I came back in the short descent," said Demare.

"I stayed in the wheels, did not brake to move a few positions up and then I gave everything I had in the sprint."

Portuguese Joao Almeida retained the overall leader's Maglia Rosa.

