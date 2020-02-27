Cycling-Danes smash world record again to win team pursuit gold

By Martyn Herman

BERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Denmark powered to gold in the men's team pursuit as they broke the world record for the third time in two days at the world track championships on Thursday.

The quartet of Rasmus Pedersen, Lasse Hansen, Julius Johansen and Frederik Madsen once again proved in a class of their own to destroy New Zealand in the final.

They had broken Australia's world record in qualifying on Wednesday, then set a new mark in the first round.

That was just the warm-up act, however, as the Danes went even quicker on Thursday at the Berlin velodrome, lowering the record by another 1.5 seconds with a time of 3:44.672.

They will now be red-hot favourites for the Tokyo Olympics.

Italy beat Australia to take the bronze medal.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

