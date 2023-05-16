News & Insights

US Markets

Cycling-Cort out-sprints breakaway rivals to win Giro stage 10

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

May 16, 2023 — 11:54 am EDT

Written by Hritika Sharma for Reuters ->

May 16 (Reuters) - Denmark's Magnus Cort completed his Grand Tour Slam with a maiden victory at the Giro d'Italia in Tuesday's stage 10, out-sprinting Derek Gee and Alessandro de Marchi after a rain-soaked 196-km ride from Scandiano to Viareggio.

The trio held off a group that included Mark Cavendish to set up a three-way sprint, with Cort timing his move perfectly to take the win.

Cort has won two stages at the Tour de France and six at the Vuelta a Espana, and completed the Grand Tour stage sweep with his first Giro victory on his second appearance in the race.

Canada's Gee (Israel-PremierTech) and Italian De Marchi (Jayco-AlUla) finished second and third, respectively.

Geraint Thomas maintained his two-second lead over Primoz Roglic after both riders finished in the peloton, 51 seconds behind Cort.

Thomas inherited the leader's maglia rosa jersey after pre-race favourite Remco Evenepoel had to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((hritika.sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.