Cycling-Colombian stage winner crashes into wife at finish line

Luis Carlos Chia's joy at winning a Vuelta a Colombia stage on Sunday quickly turned to anguish when the Colombian cyclist lost control at the finish line and crashed into his photographer wife.

By then it was too late to brake and he collided with his wife Claudia Roncancio, who was knocked to the ground and lay motionless on the road.

Colombian newspaper El Tiempo later reported that Roncancio needed four stitches and was kept under observation in hospital.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

