Cycling-Colombian Martinez wins stage 13 as Roglic extends Tour lead

Julien Pretot Reuters
PUY MARY, France, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Colombian Dani Martinez (EF-Education First) won the 13th stage of the Tour de France, a 191.5-km trek from Chatel-Guyon on Friday.

German Lennard Kamna and Bora-Hansgrohe team mate and compatriot Maximilian Schachmann were second and third respectively.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) extended his overall lead as defending champion Egan Bernal (Ineos-Grenadiers) of Colombia lost some 35 seconds.

Another Slovenian, Tadej Pogacar of Team UAE-Emirates, is now second overall, 44 seconds off the pace with Bernal in third, 15 seconds further back.

Julien Pretot

