Cycling-Canadian Houle wins Tour de France stage 16, Vingegaard retains yellow

Julien Pretot Reuters
Hugo Houle claimed victory in the 16th stage of the Tour de France, a 178.5-km ride from Carcassonne, to become the first Canadian to win a stage on the world's greatest cycling race in 34 years on Tuesday.

Houle succeeds Steve Bauer, who won the first stage of the 1988 Tour in Machecoul.

France's Valentin Madouas was second for Groupama-FDJ while Houle's compatriot and Israel Premier Tech team mate Michael Woods took third place.

Dane Jonas VIngegaard retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

