Cycling-Britain's Dowsett calls off hour record attempt after COVID-19 positive

British rider Alex Dowsett has postponed his attempt at the hour record next month after testing positive for COVID-19, cycling's governing body the UCI said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old, who broke the record in 2015 when he covered 52.9km, was hoping to take the record back from Belgian Victor Campenaerts who rode 55.08km last year in Mexico.

No new date has been set for Dowsett's attempt.

"I am really disappointed the attempt can't go ahead as planned but my health is first and foremost the priority," Dowsett said in a statement.

"I very much look forward to attacking the record in 2021 with the same intent."

