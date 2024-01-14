Cycling-Britain top medals table at European Championships

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain's track cyclists sounded a warning ahead of the Olympics as Josie Knight claimed the nation's sixth gold medal on the final day of racing at the European Championships on Sunday.

Knight won the individual pursuit title with team mate Anna Morris taking the bronze as Britain ended top of the medals table with 14 podiums in total, five more than Germany.

"I'm over the moon to be honest. It's my first gold medal of the championships but it's also my first international championship title as an individual and that's really, really special," Knight, part of Britain's team pursuit squad, said. "It's really special to win on my own for once."

While Britain topped the medals table, flying Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen ended as the competition's stand-out performer as he capped a sensational few days on home boards in Apeldoorn by winning the men's keirin gold, adding to the golds he won in individual and team sprints.

Germany's Lea Friedrich won the women's keirin title, edging out Britain's Emma Finucane who ended the championships with three medals including gold in the sprint to add the one she took at last year's world championships.

"I feel like the momentum has really carried on throughout the week," she said of the British haul. "I can really feel that and it's exciting because we're in 2024 and the Olympics are approaching so I feel like this is really good momentum."

Britain has topped the track cycling medals table at the last four Olympics.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)

