Cycling-Bilbao wins Tour de France stage 10, Vingegaard retains yellow

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

July 11, 2023 — 11:24 am EDT

Written by Julien Pretot for Reuters ->

ISSOIRE, France, July 11 (Reuters) - Spain's Pello Bilbao won the 10th stage of the Tour de France, a 167.5-km roller-coaster trek from the Vulcania Park on Tuesday, less than four weeks after his Bahrain-Victorious team mate Gino Mader died following a crashin Switzerland.

Bilbao outsprinted breakaway companions Georg Zimmermann of Germany and Australian Ben O'Connor, who were second and third respectively.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader's jersey as Bilbao moved up to fifth overall from 11th, giving Spain their first stage win on the Tour since Omar Fraile in 2018.

