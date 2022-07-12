Cycling-Australian Durbridge out of Tour with COVID, says team

MORZINE, France, July 12 (Reuters) - Australian Luke Durbridge is out of the Tour de France after testing positive for COVID-19, his Bike Exchange-Jayco team said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately Luke Durbridge has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. Durbridge has very mild symptoms & will not start today’s stage 10," the Australian outfit said in a statement.

Durbridge is the fourth rider to leave the race with a positive COVID-19 test since the start of the race on July 1.

All riders had been tested on Sunday night and all tests had returned negative.

Last year, if two members of a team tested positive for COVID the whole outfit would be sent packing, which is not the case in this edition.

Whether a rider who tests positive can stay in the race is decided following a meeting between race, International Cycling Union (UCI) and team doctors, depending on the rider's viral load.

