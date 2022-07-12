US Markets

Cycling-Australian Durbridge out of Tour with COVID, says team

Contributor
Julien Pretot Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

Australian Luke Durbridge is out of the Tour de France after testing positive for COVID-19, his Bike Exchange-Jayco team said on Tuesday.

MORZINE, France, July 12 (Reuters) - Australian Luke Durbridge is out of the Tour de France after testing positive for COVID-19, his Bike Exchange-Jayco team said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately Luke Durbridge has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. Durbridge has very mild symptoms & will not start today’s stage 10," the Australian outfit said in a statement.

Durbridge is the fourth rider to leave the race with a positive COVID-19 test since the start of the race on July 1.

All riders had been tested on Sunday night and all tests had returned negative.

Last year, if two members of a team tested positive for COVID the whole outfit would be sent packing, which is not the case in this edition.

Whether a rider who tests positive can stay in the race is decided following a meeting between race, International Cycling Union (UCI) and team doctors, depending on the rider's viral load.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular