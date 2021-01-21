Cycling-Algarve Tour postponed as Portugal battles COVID-19 surge

Contributor
Martyn Herman Reuters
Published

Spiralling COVID-19 infection rates in Portugal have forced the postponement of next month's five-day Volta ao Algarve UCI ProSeries cycling race.

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Spiralling COVID-19 infection rates in Portugal have forced the postponement of next month's five-day Volta ao Algarve UCI ProSeries cycling race.

The event, scheduled to start on Feb. 17 has been provisionally moved to May 5-9, organisers said.

"Postponement is a difficult decision, but it has become inevitable, given the evolution of the pandemic situation in Portugal," a statement said.

Daily coronavirus cases in Portugal rose 40% on Wednesday from the previous day to a record 14,647, with the national health system (SNS) on the verge of collapse and the government pondering tougher lockdown measures to tackle the surge.

The Algarve Tour, which had attracted 14 WorldTour teams, is the latest race to be postponed as the professional cycling calendar faces disruption.

The Tour Down Under, Vuelta a San Juan, Challenge Mallorca, Herald Sun Tour, Tour Colombia and Tour of Antalya have already been cancelled or postponed.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933; Reuters Messaging: martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More