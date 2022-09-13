Cycling-Alaphilippe to defend title at World Championships after crash in Vuelta

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Julian Alaphilippe will defend his road race title at the World Championships in Wollongong, Australia, the French Cycling Federation said on Tuesday, after he dislocated his right shoulder in a crash in the Vuelta a Espana this month.

Alaphilippe's participation had been in doubt after the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl rider suffered a crash in stage 11 on the Vuelta.

However, the French federation said Alaphilippe will lead their men's selection at the world championships, set to be held from Sept. 18-25.

Alaphilippe won the world title in 2020 in Imola, Italy and in Leuven, Belgium in 2021.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Manasi.Pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.