Cycling-Alaphilippe to defend title at World Championships after crash in Vuelta

Julian Alaphilippe will defend his road race title at the World Championships in Wollongong, Australia, the French Cycling Federation said on Tuesday, after he dislocated his right shoulder in a crash in the Vuelta a Espana this month.

Alaphilippe's participation had been in doubt after the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl rider suffered a crash in stage 11 on the Vuelta.

However, the French federation said Alaphilippe will lead their men's selection at the world championships, set to be held from Sept. 18-25.

Alaphilippe won the world title in 2020 in Imola, Italy and in Leuven, Belgium in 2021.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Manasi.Pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

