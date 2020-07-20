Cyclical stocks knock Europe lower, focus on EU talks

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

July 20 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, dragged down by cyclical sectors amid a surge in coronavirus cases globally, while investors remained cautiously optimistic about the ongoing talks over an EU-wide recovery fund.

An index of eurozone shares .STOXXE were down 0.5%, with the euro jumping to a four-month high. FRX/

EU leaders were making progress after three days of haggling over a plan to revive economies throttled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte warned the discussions could still fall apart.

The broader European equities index .STOXX also fell 0.5%, while Asian markets remained subdued as coronavirus cases increased in many countries. GLOB/MKTS

Travel & leisure .SXTP fell 2.2%, the biggest sectoral decliner in Europe, while oil & gas companies .SXEP, automakers .SXAP and banks .SX7P dropped more than 1% each.

Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer Gruppe AG BAER.S declined 5.5% as it reported a 6% drop in assets under management from end-2019 in the six months through June.

