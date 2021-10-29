Cyclerion Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:CYCN) investors will be pleased with their 15% return over the last year

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in the last month. But at least the stock is up over the last year. But to be blunt its return of 15% fall short of what you could have got from an index fund (around 39%).

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Cyclerion Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Cyclerion Therapeutics actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 23%. Given the revenue reduction the modest 15% share price rise over the year seems pretty decent. Generally we're pretty unenthusiastic about loss making stocks that are not growing revenue.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:CYCN Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Cyclerion Therapeutics in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that Cyclerion Therapeutics are up 15% over the year. While it's always nice to make a profit on the stock market, we do note that the TSR was no better than the broader market return of about 39%. The stock trailed the market by 13% in that time, testament to the power of passive investing. It might be that investors are more concerned about the business lately due to some fundamental change (or else the share price simply got ahead of itself, previously). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Cyclerion Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

